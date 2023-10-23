AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Residents will celebrate Halloween this weekend and that means a lot of kids will be getting baskets full of candy and bringing their best costumes.

Amarillo Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr said that although this is a time of fun for families, it is important that everyone stays safe.

“If you’re going to go out either this weekend, or actually on Halloween next week, then people need to think about wearing light colored clothing. Or getting traffic vest, you can buy those really inexpensively at Walmart,” said Burr. “Or getting those reflective strips that you can put on your clothes, or someone carrying a flashlight, and staying in groups.”

Burr said that children of all ages should travel in groups, also teenagers taking their younger siblings should be aware of signs when trick or treating. Burr added that one sign people should be aware of is homes without porch lights or decorations. If trick-or-treaters see homes like that Burr recommends not knocking on that door.

“If your kids are going out like with your teenagers and your little ones or anything like that, I would strongly recommend you talk to them about making sure they know the neighbors. Know the houses that they’re visiting so that you know that your kids are going to be safe when they’re going there,” said Burr.

Burr said the safest way to celebrate Halloween is by going to either a fall festival or a trunk or treat.

Canyon Market Street will be hosting its Halloween Spooktacular on the Square this Friday.

“So, we have all of the businesses and organizations pre-registered with us. So, we know exactly who’s coming. We have volunteers walk around as they’re setting up, just make sure everything’s safe,” said Kirstie Proctor, Canyon Main Street program coordinator. “We have a couple of police officers on duty. We also have the police department and fire department, that handout candy.”

Don Harrington Discovery Center will also be getting into the Halloween spirit with its Monster Bash this weekend.

“It’s a bunch of fun for all ages, it’s a great family event. We’re basically just showing people that science isn’t scary, we’re having a lot of fun,” said Sophia Britto, Don Harrington Discovery Center marketing coordinator. “We have people come in costumes; we do a costume contest. We also bring a lot of vendors in to do activities with the kiddos.

We have a full list of all of the trunk or treat events and other fall events taking place across the area here.