APD Fugitive of the Week: Joshua Delacruz

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ is Joshua Delacruz.
Delacruz is a white male, 33 years old, 5’10” tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Delacruz is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Evading Arrest/Detention in a Motor Vehicle.
Tips on his location can be turned in to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 Tips app.
A tip leading to his arrest, according to APD, could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to ‘Say It Here’.
