APD: Fugitive of the Week is in custody

Amarillo Police Red Logo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department reports that the Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is in custody.

APD says that on Oct.1 at around 2:20 a.m., officers were called to assist in arresting Alejandro Ramos after he entered a residence on Seminole St. and refused to come out.

Ramos was booked into Randall County Jail on his warrants at around 3:40 a.m.

