APD Fugitive of the Week: Alejandro Ramos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Grime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Alejandro Robert Ramos.

Ramos is a Hispanic man, 37 years old, 5’08” tall, around 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to APD, Ramos is wanted for 3 Bond Surrenders, 3 Parole Violations, and as a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

APD requests information and tips towards Ramos’ location be given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, online at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 tips app.

Tips leading to his arrest, APD says, could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds citizens to, “Say It Here”.

