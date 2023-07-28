AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday was the final day of this week’s Amarillo Police Department Explorer Program Explorers Summer Academy.

The purpose of the academy is to give young adults who are interested in law enforcement hands-on learning and activities.

The Explorer Summer Academy is for those who have completed the 8th grade and ages 14 through 20.

Officer Cecely Herr with the Amarillo Police Department Explorer Program said the department does have a year-long police explorer program and this academy is one year jammed into a week.

“We try to teach them leadership, how to be better communicators, its also a mentorship, we’ve had officers throughout the whole department who come in and have instructed different topics, so that’s a way from them to mentor them and kind of example and share their story on why they became an officer as well,” said Herr.

Herr added it’s a version of what they put officers through in the police academy, but on a young adult level and she says this week was jam-packed with all sorts of activities.

“Drive a patrol car with lights and sirens and driving fast, that’s if they had their driver’s license or permit, other things they got to do was they got to go to our range, so we put them in scenarios when it comes to shoot or don’t shoot with our sim guns. Just as an officer, like those quick reactions, what would they do? It’s obviously in a controlled environment. They also got to see what it was like to tase someone and use the taser and that was a lot of fun and most importantly it’s about communication,” said Herr.

Bailey Dunn, in her second year as an explorer said she has a deeper appreciation for law enforcement.

“I’ve learned a new respect for law enforcement and how they work in the community and just seeing how they work is just been really cool,” said Dunn.

Herr added this is another way to also build a relationship with the community.

“I hope it just opens the communities eyes, that, yes we are here, we are open. This is another way to build that relationship with the community and build that trust and I think it starts with our youth. So, I know now in today’s society there is a certain image of what police officers are, but the kids coming in and them seeing we’re humans too, we are just like everyone else and they have a better understanding,” said Herr.

Herr said there have been those who have gone through the program that now work in law enforcement.

“We have one kid who has aged out, applied for the police academy, completed the police academy, and is now an officer in our streets…We do have an explorer, former explorer that is a dispatcher, we have multiple that work here at the police department as civilians and we have more that have joined the military,” said Herr.

Herr added others have gone through the program and have not become law enforcement officers, but she said hopefully they taught them something.

“Yes, we have had other explorers that have aged out and do not want to become officers, and that’s ok, hopefully, we taught them some leadership skills, some life skills, some discipline, anything like that to help them, to teach them in another career,” said Herr.

Herr said if you want to get involved in the APD Explorers, you can follow their Facebook page and come to their meetings. Those meetings are twice a month on Thursdays from 6 PM to 8 PM and she said if it is something you are interested in, they can get you plugged in right away.