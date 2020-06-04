Amarillo Police encouraging youth to join Amarillo Police Explorers program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s Amarillo Police Explorers program has been around for four years.

APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the program helps youth ages 14 to 20 see what it’s like to be a police officer.

“They meet monthly and during those meetings they’ll either go to a classroom and learn about different procedures in the police department. They might actually go out and do some training,” Cpl. Hilton explained.

That training is with different departments within the police station.

“They do some sorts of firearm’s training, they go out and work with the dive team,” Cpl. Hilton said.

APD said now more than ever they want the community to see them as a place of safety and trust.

“I think that something like this along with our citizens police academy and students police academy just really is a transparent way for us to let people see what we do how we do things, and why we do things,” Hilton said.

For those looking to try out the program they can call (806) 378-4252.

