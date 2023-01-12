UPDATE (3:30 p.m.)

According to APD, police were serving a warrant in the area and found that the person was not in the residence.

This story is developing at this time and this page will be updated as information comes in.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report.

APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad.

Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.