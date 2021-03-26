APD Dive Team recovers reported stolen vehicle from Martin Road Lake

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A vehicle that had been reported stolen was recovered by the Amarillo Police Department Dive Team on Tuesday, March 24, APD said.

City of Amarillo workers were draining Martin Road Lake and found the vehicle, a 2008 Honda Accord, submerged in the water, APD explained.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen on November 19, 2020.

