APD Detectives investigating burglary on Oxbow Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports its detectives are investigating an alleged burglary on Oxbow Trail.

According to APD, officers were called to the home burglary on Oxbow Trail on Dec. 14. APD said the suspect was seen on video wearing a jacket and when caught did not have one on. APD said they believe the suspect allegedly threw the jacket and stolen items into a yard in the area.

APD Burglary Detectives said they are asking everyone in the 3300 and 6200 block of Oxbow Trail to call the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at 378-3038 if a jacket allegedly containing the stolen items is found in your yard.