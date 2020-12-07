APD Critical Incident Response Team on-site on Southwest 9 and Avondale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department confirmed that their Critical Incident Response Team has taken someone into custody in the area of Southwest 9th and Avondale Street.

Our crew is headed to the scene as APD works to gather more details.

Avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

