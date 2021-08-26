APD Critical Incident Response Team called to apartment complex on SWAT situation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called out to an apartment complex on the 5600 block of S. Bell on a swat situation.

APD said a known wanted person is contained within an apartment unit.

Amarillo Police said swat and police negotiators are working to get the person to come out of the apartment and are asking citizens to stay clear of the area until the incident is resolved.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.