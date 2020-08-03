APD cracking down on illegal street racing and reckless driving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—On July 31st the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit conducted a Reckless Driving/Racing Prevention Operation.

During this operation, 37 citations and two warnings were written for speeding and other traffic violations, two people were arrested for racing, one person was arrested for reckless driving, and two people were arrested for warrants.

Amarillo Police say that every year several lives are lost on Amarillo roadways and that many factors play into accidents, but the most common is speed.

“With the large amount of traffic in our city daily, it is important that all drivers do their best to obey traffic laws,” says Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department.

APD warns that violations related to racing will be strictly enforced and those who participate may be subject to arrest, and their vehicle impounded.

More from MyHighPlains.com: