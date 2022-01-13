APD continue the search for homicide suspect Niko Guerrero

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help finding Niko Guerrero, who is still at large and wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide.

Crime Stoppers describe Guerrero as a 25-year-old male, 5’06 tall, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

If you know Niko’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn an increased reward of $500.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.