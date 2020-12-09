APD continues investigation into homicide from one year ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Coming up to the one-year anniversary of the case, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit said it is continuing to investigate the murder of Tomas Mateo.

“There is someone out there knows what happened on the morning of Tomas’ death.” said the Department, regarding the case.

On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the APD reports it was dispatched to north Johnson Street after a tip about a person lying on the ground outside the home. When officers arrived they found Tomas Mateo, 32, already dead.

The Amarillo Police Department said that tips, anonymous or not, can be given through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, online at amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

The APD said it hopes for assistance in bringing closure to the Mateo family.