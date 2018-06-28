APD Confirms Bones Found in Backyard are Animal Bones Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Department has confirmed bones that were located behind a home in north Amarillo are animal bones.

On June 24, at around 7:30 p.m., officials said they were informed items believed to be bones were located behind a residence on the 1300 block of NW 10th.

The APD Crime Scene Investigation Unit said they dug for 18 hours and did locate several bones in the backyard of the home.

The bones were examined locally and also sent to the University of North Texas for a scientific exam.

Officials said the bones were confirmed to be animal remains and the investigation has been closed.