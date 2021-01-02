APD CIRT responded to 2000 block of Walker on a felony wanted subject.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday at 8:00 PM, the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to the 2000 block of Walker on a male wanted for a felony warrant, who was refusing to exit a residence there.

He is identified as Timothy Jeffries. Officers had been to this location earlier in the day on a disturbance involving Jeffries and knew that he had a felony warrant, but didn’t locate him at that time.

Officers had been dispatched again at 4:55 PM, on another disturbance involving this same suspect. Officers were told at that time that Jeffries was hiding inside the home and was possibly armed with a gun.

After numerous attempts to make contact with Jeffries, the CIRT was activated. SWAT and negotiators continued to try to talk to Jeffries and he eventually came outside and was taken into custody without incident.

Jeffries was transported to the Potter County Detention Center and booked in for his two warrants, injury to a child-reckless injury and assault causing bodily injury.