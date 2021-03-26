APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld earns Master Degree in Security Studies from CHDS and the Naval Postgraduate School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said, today, APD Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld completed a Master in Arts Degree in Security Studies at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense.

APD also said Chief Birkenfeld also received the Curtis H. “Butch” Straub Achievement Award stating this award is presented to a graduating CHDS student with exemplary academic achievement who has written an outstanding thesis and helped the most in providing leadership and energy for the CHDS MA program.

APD said during the 18-month online and in-residence program, Chief Birkenfeld, collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on current policy, strategy and organizational design challenges.