AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking residents for help identifying people they say are ruining the Christmas spirit for locals.

According to an APD Facebook post, people in the pictures seen below have been going around town stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations.

In a video posted by APD, young people can be seen through a Ring door camera stomping a rerindeer, before banging on the door and speeding off in a white pickup truck.

In another video posted by APD, a Nutcracker decoration is picked up from a front porch and stolen as well as tearing down a string of lights.

APD asks residents that if you recognize any of these people in the photos, to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806)-374-4400. APD said your tip will be anonymous, you can also make a tip online at amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app.

