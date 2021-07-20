APD asking for help to identify subjects in jewelry theft case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a jewelry theft case.

According to APD, an officer was called to a business in the 7700 block of I-40 west on a delayed theft.

APD said Employees of the business found that several items of jewelry had been stolen on July 11.

According to Amarillo Police, on that day, two women entered and kept the attention of the employees, and while the employees were distracted, a man entered and allegedly stole several pieces of jewelry from a closed off area.







Courtesy Amarillo Police Department

APD detectives said they are asking for help in identifying the three people in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.