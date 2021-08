AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for Alaina Kirby, a teenage runaway who is possibly in danger.

According to APD, she was last seen on August 2, leaving her house in the River Road area from Studebaker street.

Police describe Alaina as 5’8″ and 200lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Amarillo Police are asking anyone who has seen Alaina or has any information on her location, to call the police department at 806-378-3038 immediately.