APD searching for missing 13-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – APD is looking for 13 year old Makayla Karina Gilkey.

She is described as being 5’04″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Makayla was last seen on October 18th around 10:00 PM.

Anyone with information on the location of Makayla is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

