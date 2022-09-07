AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it needs help from the public to identify the body of a man that was found by a dumpster Tuesday in north Amarillo.

On Tuesday, APD reported that officers were investigating the body of a man that was found by a dumpster in an alley in 2800 block of Oak Drive.

Police said the APD Homicide unit is investigating and is asking for information to help identify the body. APD said the body has a tattoo of six five-point stars in black outline on the right leg from the knee to the ankle.

An example of a five-point star in black outline provided by APD. The body has six on the right leg running from his knee to his ankle.

Anyone with information or who might know someone with the tattoo was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Information can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.