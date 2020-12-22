UPDATE: Missing 5 year-old boy found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 5-year-old boy.
UPDATE: The child has been found and reunited with his parents.
