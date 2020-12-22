UPDATE: Missing 5 year-old boy found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Amarillo announced that, "Thanks to the dedication of Class 1 Dental and the generosity of the Amarillo community, the Amarillo Zoo's Monkey Moat exhibit is receiving a significant upgrade this holiday season."

Class 1 Dental, said the City, is raising money to provide a facelift to the Amarillo Zoo's Monkey Moat - one of the more popular exhibits at the zoo.