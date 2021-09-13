APD arrests two suspects after being caught burglarizing home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department arrested two suspects after they were caught burglarizing a home.

According to APD, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of SW 11 on a burglary, Monday morning.

Amarillo Police said the residents had returned home and found that their house was broken into, and one resident went into the garage and found the two suspects still inside.

APD said the two suspects were able to get into their vehicle after the residents tried to stop them. One resident was able to chase the suspects with his car until police were able to catch up.

Officers said the suspects ran a red light and the chase was stopped. The suspects then wrecked and continued to flee on foot and were apprehended by police soon thereafter.

APD said one suspect, age 16, was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains, and the other, age 17, was booked into the Potter County Jail. Both were charged with Burglary and Evading Detention in a motor vehicle and the case is still under investigation by the APD Burglary Squad.