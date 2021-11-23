APD arrests two after drugs, money, and guns were found in downtown Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that two people, Rocky Daniel Flick, 36, and Gabriel Ricardo Martinez, 26, were arrested after police executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in downtown Amarillo.

According to APD, its narcotics unit received information regarding drug activity taking place in a home in the 1100 block of south Buchanan Street. APD said during the investigation police discovered meth and marijuana were being sold from the home.

On Nov. 23, APD said the APD Narcotics Unit and Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) executed a search warrant at the home and found about 209 gross grams of meth, 87 gross grams of promethazine codeine syrup, several pounds of marijuana, $18,000 in cash, and two loaded firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Dallas according to APD.

APD continues saying Flick and Martinez were booked into the Potter County Detention Center on drug and weapons charges.