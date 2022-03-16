AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since the beginning of Spring Break, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) on Wednesday introduced the new “Spring Break Drinking Deterrence” project, which aims to reduce underage drinking in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the APD, underage drinking “causes countless incidents where young people are involved in alcohol-related fights, assaults, vehicle crashes, and alcohol overdoses,” therefore, a heavy presence of officers will be on-duty during spring break.

The release detailed that Amarillo officers have written five citations for minors possessing alcohol and officers have checked around 100 locations that are known as underage drinking hangout spots, including business parking lots near 34th and Coulter.

Police investigators, APD explained, have identified a liquor store that “sold alcohol to minors on multiple occasions,” with the reports sent to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Administrative Action.

The department reminded the community that in 2020, a city ordinance was passed to “address host liability for underage drinking,” which ensures that property owners, managers, and hosts be held “responsible” for the cost of police and fire response units to underage drinking events, in addition to a $300 fine.

The goal of the APD, according to the release, “is to encourage our entire community to stop minors from drinking, potentially driving, and to prevent tragedies from occurring.”

Any person aware of an underage drinking party or someone who is contributing to underage drinking was encouraged to contact the Amarillo Police Department.

APD concluded that if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Student Crime stoppers line at 372-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app and make a tip there.