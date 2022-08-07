AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, officials from APD announced the National Association of Town Watch will honor National Night Out (NNO) for the community from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 4.

According to an APD press release, APD said the community can call months in advance to ensure a slot to have the Department attend their party. APD said one purpose of NNO is to get neighbors to leave their front porch lights on, showing their support for their local police departments in the fight against crime.

Officials said the NNO is that if neighbors meet and get to know each other, they may be more likely to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood rather than “look the other way.” APD said when you know your neighbors and watch out for them, overall crime in the area is reduced.



Having a block party or neighborhood gathering is the easiest way to get neighbors together. Many of the events included a cookout, or a potluck, with things for children to do. Adults can take this time to meet other neighbors, talk with the officers about neighborhood issues, or just visit and get to know the officers that work in their city.

APD said they will try to come to as many block parties as possible in the time limit given. Although the Crime Prevention Unit is responsible for coordinating NNO, assistance from other officers is critical. Patrol Officers are encouraged to attend as many parties to allow citizens to interact with “their” local Officers.

For more information on organizing a National Night Out party in your neighborhood APD said, contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 806-378-4257.