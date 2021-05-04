APD and PCSO to enforce ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ joint task force on May 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) along with the Amarillo Police Dept. (APD) and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) have joined to enforce the ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ law on May 6.

According to a news release from DPS, the law requires motorist to move over or slow down when certain vehicles are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency light on. These vehicles include, police, fire, EMS, TXDOT vehicles and tow trucks.

DPS said that the Texas law states the following about drivers:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road and if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction.

Slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit and if the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow to 5 mph.

According to DPS, violators of this law could face a fine up to $200 and the fine can increase to $500 if their is property damage to a vehicle. Violators who cause bodily injury can face a Class B misdemeanor charge that could result in jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000.

DPS said that they “encourage drivers to do their part by adhering to the law” because drivers of these certain vehicles are at a great risk of being hit by passing motorist on the side of the road.