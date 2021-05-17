Severe Weather Tools

APD and Municipal Court buildings are closed due to power outage

Photo via APD Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said that APD and Municipal Court buildings are closed to the public for the remainder of Monday, May 17 due to a power outage.

APD said a power line was cut and caused an outage for both city agencies.

APD said if you received a summons from Municipal court to appear, that will be postponed until the building reopens.

