APD advises awareness of scams via text, email, and phone calls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has announced it has been made aware of a text message that some residents have received, claiming that the Department is doing an Ugly Christmas Sweater this year.

“This is a scam.” says the APD. “Do not purchase and do not open any links.”

The Department advises that if a person receives texts or emails or calls and are unsure, do not open or buy, or give any information. The Department advises a call to the APD crime prevention unit.

Additionally, APD asks that citizens who experience this contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB), as they track all scams in the area and keep their website updated regularly.

“Scams are on the rise and scammers are creative. Guard your identity and yourself. Ask questions. Be skeptical.” Advises APD.