APD: 3 arrests made and over $100,000 seized after 14 search warrants conducted on illegal gambling operations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has made 3 arrests and conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations in Amarillo.

According to APD, its Specialized Operations Division and Neighborhood Policing Unit conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations in Amarillo stating that officers made 3 arrests and seized $105,012.00 cash, 4 guns, 234 gaming devices, and illegal drugs including meth, cocaine, and THC.

“Illegal gambling operations have consistently been havens for crime including robberies and drug dealing. They also prey on people who can least afford to lose money using unscrupulous practices. The Amarillo Police Department is committed to keeping our city safe, and this is one of the many priorities that we will continue to monitor and enforce to meet the expectations of our community.” APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld

APD said anyone with information, on illegal gambling, is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or they can make an anonymous tip online at www.amapolice.org or download the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.