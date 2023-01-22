AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one dead on the 2700 block of S. Osage Street.

According to an APD press release, at around 8:03 p.m. on Jan. 21, a car driven by a 71-year-old female was traveling southbound on Osage.

Officials said that Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across Osage not at an intersection or at a crosswalk, and was struck by the car while crossing.

APD reported that Ducommun died at the scene from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Officials added that alcohol is a factor in this accident.

APD stated that the Justice of the Peace was notified and also the death notification was made to Ducommun’s family.