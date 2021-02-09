Apartments in Amarillo ‘cheaper’ than most places in Texas amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Apartment hunting amid a pandemic could be more difficult than before but as far as the cost, a recent study shows Amarillo as one of the cheapest places to rent an apartment in Texas.

“If you look at the state of Texas as a whole, Amarillo is more of the affordable places that people can rent,” Managing Editor with RentPath, Brian Carberry said.

RentPath, owner of Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, and Rentals.com uses its internal database to determine current trends in the Amarillo area.

“This is looking at rent prices in 2020 to rent prices in 2019 so 2019 is obviously pre-pandemic,” Carberry explained.

Carberry said RentPath’s latest research shows the impact that the pandemic has had on the average cost of an apartment in Amarillo.

“The most expensive for a one bedroom apartment was just under $721, which is a great deal both cheaper than the national average as well as the state average for rent prices in Texas,” Carberry said.

The study said that average rate puts Amarillo as the tenth “Cheapest Places To Live” in Texas. While a $721 dollar one bedroom might be considered cheaper in other cities across the state, research shows that before the pandemic, apartment rental rates in Amarillo were trending down.

“That price in 2019 was 17% less, people in living in Amarillo are spending more money to rent,” Carberry added. “It is still a great deal compared to the rest of the state but things are getting more pricey.”

Carberry said there could be a home advantage for apartment hunters during the “covid-era”.

“If renters do their homework and willing to kind of negotiate a little bit with landlords, landlords are going to want to get people in their units rather than have them vacant so as a renter don’t be afraid to ask for a reduced rate or amenities they normally would have to pay extra for,” Carberry explained.

While Amarillo is number 10 on the “Cheapest Places to live in Texas” list, Lubbock came in at number nine and Greenvile topped the list.

