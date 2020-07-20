AOMS provides free wisdom teeth removal with ‘wisdom for wisdom’ program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Normally people are not excited about having their wisdom teeth removed, but Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) makes it something to be excited about with their “Wisdom for Wisdom” program.

“I’m anxious about it but I’m also pretty excited as well,” said Evian Ballesteros, a recipient of the Wisdom for Wisdom program.

Ballesteros was one of two area students that were selected for the program after watching a video on AOMS’s website, submitting a 250-word essay on why they need their wisdom teeth removed and why they are going to school.

“What our program basically does, if you’re going to school and you need your wisdom teeth out, it’s on us. I’ll pay for your wisdom teeth. I’ll do it for free,” said AOMS Surgeon Dr. William Graves. “That money that you would’ve used for your surgery, take that money and use it to go buy books for school.”

This is not just an operation for Ballesteros. It is actually the beginning of a career path.

“I’m trying to actually go for dental hygiene. My plan after dental hygiene is to find a career in dental hygiene and experience that field and then go on to pursuing dentistry at WT,” said Ballesteros.

Ballesteros told us it will help him more than just financially.

“In order to even think about getting my teeth straightened, I needed to get my wisdom teeth removed. This helps me out a lot in that aspect because as I pursue my dental career, I believe that it will give me more confidence in that industry,” said Ballesteros.

This is the third year that AOMS has done the program, and Dr. Graves said hundreds of area students applied for it.

