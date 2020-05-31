AOMS partners with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is hosting a blood drive to help with centers that are experiencing blood shortages.

The AOMS said the blood donated will be help save local lives and donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody test.

AOMS teamed up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host the COVID-19 Blood Drive at AOMS. The blood drive will take place on Monday, June 1 from 9 am to 4 pm at 5051 S. Soncy Rd.

Donors have to be at least 17-years-old, and weight at least 110 pounds. Appointments are required and can be made at www.yourbloodinistute.org.

