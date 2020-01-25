AOMS hosts their biggest college and career fair yet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 1,000 students from around the panhandle will be attending Amarillo Oral Maxillofacial Surgery’s Academic Advantage College and Career Fair.

This will be the fourth year AOMS is inviting high school and college students to consider picking a career in the medical field.

“We’ll have the opportunity to meet with colleges and universities and we’ll have a panel of doctors that will take the stage to speak with these students and tell them how we got their start,” Stephen Valdez, Public Relations and marketing stated.

So far they are saying this will be their biggest year yet.

“The other independent school districts in our surrounding area thought it would be a great idea to tag along. Canyon ISD, Dumas, Hereford included,” Valdez said.

Schools will be able to attend the event and hear from different medical professionals on what they do and how students can follow in their footsteps.

“This year we’ve got everyone from plastic surgery to ortho, obviously our oral surgeon, pediatric dentist, you name it,” Valdez explained.

For AOMS seeing this many people take interest in their EDU program is something they take pride in.

“It’s an exciting time for us and now we’re able to just once again give back to our community,” Valdez said.

For those aspiring physicians attending the vent, there will also be a chance to win a few special prizes.

“We’ve always done internships and so at the very end we’ll have an essay topic and maybe there might be a lucky winner to win a scholarship,” Valdez said.

Students will also be able to win around $4,000 worth of prizes. The event will be held on January 28.

