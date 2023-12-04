AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS is set to host its annual Christmas in the Park at Ellwood Park on December 16th from 11 AM to 1 PM.

This annual event is geared toward helping those without homes and shelters. AOMS said they have pivoted from it being a supply giveaway to it being more about celebrating the holidays while donating essential items.

They added that AOMS and Full Smile Dental give “seed money” to each of their remote offices throughout Amarillo and the Panhandle and each office decides to either use this money to create a fundraiser for a bigger donation to a local charity, or they donate their money to the charity directly. They added that last year they set a new record for donation value and only hope to continue to grow.

AOMS said they partner with other organizations and outreach programs that help them create care packs including blankets, dog food, hygiene products, hair cuts, holiday entertainment, snacks, and much more.