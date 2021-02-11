Anticipating brutally cold weather with possibility of heavy snow on Sunday: TxDOT strongly discourages traveling this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The winter storm with brutally cold wind chills and heavy snow that Amarillo is expecting Saturday night throughout Sunday should not be taken lightly. In fact, TxDOT’s Amarillo District Public Information Officer, Sonja Gross, said they strongly discourage traveling at all this weekend.

However, for some staying home is not an option. For people who find themselves in this circumstance, Gross said the first thing is to make sure your vehicle is ready.

Following this, check online to see what the road conditions will be looking like at the time of anticipated travel.

Additionally, while driving on or near ice, please remember to slow down.

Gross continued, “Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control so you can better maintain control, if you encounter slippery roads.” She later stated that it is important to try to stay patient and always be sure to pad your drive time in these adverse weather conditions.

Lastly, Gross wanted to remind everyone to be mindful to slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on.