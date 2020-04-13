Antibodies being used to fight COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Treatment for COVID-19 is very limited right now. Doctors and scientists are trying to come up with methods to fight the disease.

One method is antibodies. These antibodies are from people who are fully recovered from the virus and can be used to treat others fighting COVID-19.

At the city COVID-19 briefing today, Dr.Scott Milton, the Amarillo Health Authority, told us a doctor at a critical care unit asked for some antibodies. Dr. Milton was able to get some from Oklahoma City to use for a patient there fight COVID-19.

“The specialists at the blood bank would separate the serum from the red blood product, and you would have what is called plasma, and the term we use in the hospital is FFP, which stands for Fresh Frozen Plasma, so really it’s no different than donating blood generally.” said Dr.Milton.

Coffee Memorial Blood Bank will be creating the only area registry of plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Milton said they have not seen anyone here in the panhandle yet with antibodies that can be used to fight the Coronavirus.

He is hopeful that soon we can start using antibodies from local recoveries soon.

“Even if we could get a few, that would make a big difference. This also could be stored. Once it’s donated, it could be frozen up to a year, so I think it would be very helpful if we could get some donors.” added Dr.Milton.

