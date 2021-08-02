Another person indicted in connection with the Billy Ivy, Jr. murder for hire plot

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another indictment has come down in Potter County in connection with the Billy Ivy, Jr. murder for hire plot.

Jessica Black, 40, was indicted for the June 2016 murder of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

She was charged with capital murder of multiple people.

Telford was shot and killed at her apartment complex on Quail Creek Drive in 2016.

In May of last year, Billy Ivy was indicted for capital murder for remuneration in connection to the death of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child.

According to court records, Anthony Richards was sentenced to 50 years for his involvement in the case last October.

Ivy was found dead in his cell in the Potter County Jail last September of a suicide by overdose.

Ivy was facing a number of charges in both Potter and Randall County ranging from arson to murder for hire.