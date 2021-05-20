Another former Reagor Dykes employee sentenced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another former Reagor Dykes employee has been sentenced in federal court.

Paige Anna Johnston is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She is sentenced to 27 months in jail. She will also pay $100 a month in restitution in a joint amount of $40 million.

The Reagor Dykes Auto Group (RDAG) collapsed into bankruptcy in August 2018 when Ford Motor Credit accused the Lubbock-based dealerships of default and fraud.

Court documents claim Bart Reagor, the 50-percent co-owner, diverted nearly $1.8 million from business loans to his personal accounts. The FBI seized nearly $951,000 from Reagor’s personal bank account in November 2018.