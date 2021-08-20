Another ‘Coyote’ arrested, second trafficking incident near Borger in 2 days

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Friday traffic stop east of Borger led to the second “coyote” arrest in as many days, after 10 people were found crowded into a passenger van.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office described that Sheriff Kemp and Sergeant Vargas stopped a Honda Odyssey passenger van on HWY 152 east of Borger, finding 10 people in the van alongside the driver. The Sheriff reported that the driver originally identified himself as Hector Perez-Morales, trafficking 10 undocumented immigrants across the country for pay.

Later identified to be Santos Victorino Perez Lopez, “Hector” had around $1,500 in cash hidden in his undergarments, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on 10 counts of trafficking, and was given a list of charges:

Trafficking of persons x10

Failure to identify

No driver’s license

Failure to signal lane change

Once again claiming no further resources or options available, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office said that the people found inside the van were released on the scene.