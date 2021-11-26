Another Chance House to host ‘Home for Christmas’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Chance House will be getting into the Christmas spirit with its inaugural Home for Christmas event Dec. 3, following Center City’s Reverse Electric Light Parade.

According to a news release, the event will occur from 6 to 9 p.m at 209 S. Jackson. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, along with hearing entertainment from the High Plains Choral Society and making Christmas ornaments.

“We’re thrilled to invite the community to our campus so they can meet our residents, learn about our mission, and get into the holiday spirit!” Another Chance House Executive Director Steve Smart said in the release. “We hope this will be the first of many years for this signature event.”

The release detailed that the residents of Another Chance House are making “one-of-a-kind” ornaments for the event, which will be available to purchase.

“The ornaments are designed by a former resident who now serves on our Board of Directors. He’s trained our current residents in the process, and they’ve been working on them steadily.”

“Another Chance House is a program in Amarillo where homeless men, including Veterans, can stay longer than ninety days and recover from the causes of their homelessness,” the release stated.