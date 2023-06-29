(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 29, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Chance House is set to celebrate the completion of their newly expanded Veterans Shelter at 12 p.m. on Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a release.

The shelter, located at 209 S. Jackson St., will “have an enormous impact benefiting men experiencing homelessness in our community that are wanting to change their lives,” the release read.

The Veterans Shelter Expansion Project at the organization added 980 square feet along with two additional bedrooms, an ADA-compliant restroom with double showers, vanities and toilets, a case manager’s office, a common area, and new HVAC throughout the building.

Further, the project has allowed the organization to open three beds in the program’s Main House Shelter at the Jackson Street location. This, according to the release, will assist with shortening waiting times.

The organization invited the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a tour of the newly renovated shelter on Thursday.

Another Chance House was founded in 1988 so those in need in the Amarillo area can seek shelter based on their individual needs. The organization said has grown to 18 properties and has accommodations for up to 56 men. The release noted that case management, 12-step recovery opportunities, assistance with mental and physical health needs and more are provided by the organization.

For more information visit Another Chance House’s website or call 806-372-3344.