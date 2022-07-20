AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Another Chance House organization will begin construction on an addition for its new Veterans Shelter Friday afternoon, aiming at having an impact on homeless Veterans within the Amarillo community.

According to a news release, Another Chance House will begin the construction on the shelter, which is expected to cost around $295,000, at 2 p.m. Friday. Officials said that this project will be an expansion on the organization’s building at 207 S. Van Buren, adding around 980 sq. ft. to the building.

The addition will include two bedrooms, an ADA-complaint restroom with double showers/vanities/toilets, a case manager’s office, a common area as well as a new HVAC system throughout the building. According to the release, the new addition will also open three beds at Another Chance House’s main house shelter, located at 209 S. Jackson.

This comes after the addition project was approved by the Another Chance House Board of Directors in 2019. According to the release, Another Chance House gives homeless men the chance to stay in a shelter, growing to 18 properties since its start in 1988.