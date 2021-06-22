Another Chance House seeks bids for veterans shelter expansion project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The board and staff and Another Chance House said they have begun the process of obtaining funding and plan approval in 2019 for a small renovation of the their Veterans Shelter.

Another Chance House said construction cost have gone up for the project.

The Veterans Shelter Expansion Project at Another Chance House adds 980 sq. ft. to the 207 S. Van Buren

location – adding 4 beds, an ADA restroom, case manager’s office, and new HVAC throughout the entire building. This vital project will also open three beds in the program’s Main House Shelter at 209 S. Jackson, with the aim to alleviate a weekslong waiting list for non-Veterans.

Another Chance House said bidders are encouraged to pick up packets and schedule a walk-through of the proposed project prior to the deadline of July 8, 2021, 3 p.m. Closing date to receive bids is July 12, 2021, 3 p.m. Public bid opening and reading will take place at Another Chance House, 209 S. Jackson, in the Courtyard on July 12, 2021, at 4p.m.

“This project is so important for the men experiencing homelessness in our region – we earnestly hope for a bid that is practicable to come through this extended process,” said Smart.