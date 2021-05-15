Another Chance House hosts open house, highlights second chance living for residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Chance House hosted an open house today to raise awareness about the structured living environment it provides for residents. Another Chance House officials said its made possible by generous donations.

ACH provides these programs for men who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Guests were greeted by residents and given a tour of the campus at today’s open house. ACH officials said they also got to talk to some of the residents who received a second chance at life.

“We are really thrilled to have people back on the campus,” Said Mollie Swafford, Development Director at Another Chance House. “Also to see previous residents who’ve come back today that we haven’t seen for quite some time. It’s just been fantastic. We’ve had a great turnout today and we’re just really excited.”

ACH officials said 50 percent of their 2020 residents have moved into permanent housing.