Another Amarillo Police Department patrol unit hit, officer and driver taken to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Amarillo Police Department, another patrol unit was hit by a passing driver in an accident in the 3700 block of I-40 West, at around 12:45 a.m.

Said the APD, an officer was struck while sitting the patrol unit. Further, “The officer and the male driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The incident is still under investigation, but the APD stated that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

According to the APD, this may be the sixth patrol car to be hit in such an incident this year.