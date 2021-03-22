Another Amarillo Police car hit by intoxicated driver

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you remember, three months ago Amarillo Police Department reported that two officers had been hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, after being struck by a drunk driver.

On Saturday, another patrol vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver.

Amarillo Police said on Saturday morning around 2 a.m., an officer was blocking traffic on I-40 for the Amarillo Fire Department as they extinguished a vehicle fire, that was when 22-year-old Gerardo Jacinto Guzman drove by and caught the driver side mirror of the patrol unit and kept driving.

Guzman was caught further down the highway. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene.

Sgt. Carla Burr said when an officer misses work, they can have other officers fill in by having them work extra shifts or having them come in on their days off. But she said the department can only be down so many vehicles.

She added that the marked units are the best units for patrol officers to be seen and do their jobs, and be more visible.

“It does make things more difficult and more challenging, but we can still get our job done and put the amount of officers out on the street that needs to be put out on the street to answer the calls for the community,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr added there is zero excuses to drink and drive

Sgt. Burr said patrol units are budgeted for and every year the department gets new vehicles due to high mileage or other reasons. If vehicles are totaled out, then they must keep another vehicle that was going to be taken out of the fleet.

Sgt. Burr added that this is not just an Amarillo Police Department issue, this is a community issue.



