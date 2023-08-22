AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Erik Carrillo started practicing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) when he was just 12 years old, and found his passion for coaching and teaching the next generation.

“I’ve always wanted to coach,” said Carrillo, who owns and operates Anointed MMA in North Amarillo. “I’ve always had a passion for coaching and everything. I was supposed to come here and coach, and you know, nothing was working. I was like, ‘Okay, what do I need to do?’ And so I was like, ‘Why don’t I just start my own thing?'”

Carrillo told MyHighPlains.com that making the pivot to doing his own thing is another testament to thriving in adversity in life – something he instills in all of his students.

“Self-confidence, discipline and just respect. Those are the main three things, especially to me, that is really important – that makes [a difference] between a fighter you know, they’ve got this big old macho, like, I can do whatever – between that fighter and a mixed martial artist having the respect having the self-discipline.”

He didn’t start on the boxing or striking side of MMA though. Much like his dream, it evolved over time.

“I actually fell in love with jujitsu. So, I really liked you know, the ground game of everything. But as I started to evolve in my game, I started to fall in love with striking,” He explained.

Carrillo told MyHighPlains.com that he wants to show that same love to North Amarillo.

“Everything’s real centralized in town. So, I just wanted to give back and especially to the community here, everyone has been awesome. Especially the young folk, you know, I want to give them an outlet. There’s a bunch of different styles of Muay Thai, but I let people that come here, I want them to create their own style,” He noted.

Kickin’ it and fighting for a purpose.